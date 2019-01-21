COOS BAY — Instructor Genelle Contreras will walk kids through six different printmaking processes and then support them as they try them each themselves. This is a very hands-on class and kids will leave with multiples of each project and a solid understanding the different printmaking types. The Kids@CAM art classes are open to students 7-12 years old and limited to between 4 and 10 students.
- Feb. 2 — Relief Printing: Kids will create a print using a relief technique with results similar to linoleum cut, but without the carving tools. Cut foam shapes glued onto a board will create a matrix for printing on paper. Kids will, also, learn about composition and balance between foreground and background.
- Feb. 9 — Textured Rope Prints: Kids will create textured lines within the confines of an embroidery hoop.
- Feb. 16 — Stuffy Gyotaku: Kids will explore the traditional Japanese fish printing (gyotaku) methods but by using objects with more relevance. Kids will combine those methods with the concepts of Warhol’s pop art to make colorful multiples.
- Feb. 23 — Lino-etching: Kids will experiment with two separate printing processes: the etching process with a wood-cut aesthetic.
- March 2 — Wrapped Blocks and Pulled Threads: Kids will, again, work it two varieties of printmaking to compare and contrast results of using similar tools in very different ways.
- March 9 — Monotype: Kids will work with transferring oil pastels to papers similar to the monotype process while using the masking techniques associated with screen printing.
Cost will be $30 for each individual workshop or all six for $160, $140 to CAM members. All materials will be provided.
For online registration visit www.coosart.org or contact the Art Education Dept. at 541-267-3901.