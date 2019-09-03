COOS BAY — Local 4-H club Critters & Crafts is hosting a Kids Business Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9th. The club is looking for other entrepreneurial youth, 18 years of age and under, who would like to sell their crafts.
Space rental fee will be $10 per table and all youth are welcome! This event will teach the young entrepreneur the art of crafting quality products, marketing, and customer service.
For more information, contact the event coordinator, Michelle Boice at 541-217-0303 or crittersandcrafts4h@gmail.com.