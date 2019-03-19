PISTOL RIVER — With her impassioned violin compositions and crystalline vocals, Kathryn Claire weaves together poetic stories and honest melodies rooted in a classical and traditional musical background. She infuses each composition with an energy that is palpable and her joy on stage is infectious as she move seamlessly across genres, a hallmark of her original and diverse sound. The Kathryn Claire trio also features Don Henson on piano and percussion, and Sid Ditson on violin.
Pacific Northwest touring artists Don Henson and Sid Ditson both are featured on her next album “Everyone Goes,” due out in October 2019. Henson works with Will West and Skip Vonkuske in Portland. His band, 'Sneakin Out' has played various stages with Pink Martini, on The Tonight Show (with Jay Leno) and he's has had the honor of playing Carnegie Hall. Ditson has played violin since childhood and is uniquely versatile. He plays classical, indie, old-time, Irish and improv with an exquisite tone and depth of expression.
Claire has spent years cultivating her own style and approach to music as a violinist, guitar player, singer, and songwriter. She has shared the stage in the US, Japan, the Netherlands, India, Belgium and France. Her 2017 solo release, “Bones Will Last,” features a unique collection of songs and instrumental compositions hopeful and heartbreaking, exploring deep personal and universal themes of loss, love and transformation.
The Kathryn Clair trio will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at the Pistol River Friendship Hall in Pistol River. Tickets are $20 and available from the Pistol River Concert Association at www.pistolriver.com or 541-247-2848.