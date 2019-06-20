NORTH BEND — Summer Figure Drawing sessions are less of a class and more of an opportunity to practice intensely for 2 hours, which is really the best way to improve. She will, however give tips and suggestions on request. Not only that, but artists will leave each session with a handful of sketches to have as your own reference to work from for future drawings/paintings. The sessions are structured as 10 of each 30-second poses and 1 minute poses followed by a series of three of the 10 minute poses and ending with a 20 minute pose. The end of the longer poses can vary in time depending on the preferences of those present.
This class requires pre-registration and a minimum of three participants for the session to happen. Participants are responsible for bringing their own supplies, although, I will have newsprint, 2B pencils and kneaded erasers available for purchase.
Sessions will take place 4-6 p.m. Sundays, June 23, July 7, July 21, Aug. 4 and Aug. 18. Drawing will start promptly at 4 p.m. and, out of respect to the model, the doors will lock at 4:05 p.m.
Individual sessions cost $20 each or purchase all five sessions for $75. Classes will be held at Josie's Art Lab, 1964 Sherman Ave., North Bend.
For more information or to register online, visit www.josiesartlab.com