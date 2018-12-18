CHARLESTON — The next art show, "The Little Things That Run the World" at South Slough Reserve features the work of local photographer and environmental educator Alexa Carlton.
From a young age, Carlton has been drawn to insects and other small critters that most people overlook. The goal of her photography is to share an appreciation and understanding of these small things, since in her opinion they are often what matter most.
Meet the artist 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at the reserve and enjoy light refreshments provided by the Friends of South Slough. There is no cost but those attending are asked to RSVP online at www.southsloughestuary.org.
Questions? Contact Deborah Russ at 541-888-5558, ext. 158.