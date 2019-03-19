NORTH BEND — The first meeting of North Bend Public Library’s “UnBook Club” will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 28, and will continue to meet on the 4th Thursday of the month. This new book club will cater to people who don’t wish to be assigned a book to read.
The concept of an Unbook Club has been around for several years. Instead of meeting to discuss the same book, each member will instead offer a review of a book he or she has recently read. This allows readers to hear about several books they might be interested in reading. The Unbook Club also frees members from having to finish an assigned book by a deadline.
Attendees of North Bend Public Library’s UnBook Club will be emailed a list of the book titles that were discussed.