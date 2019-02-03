Serendipitously, Jeff Whitty answered his phone at home in Los Angeles where he said, "Oddly the skies are gray with thunder and lighting, rain, and no power."
Back home it was sunny and almost warm.
The Academy Award nomination for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Writing (Adapted Screenplay) with Nicole Holofcener, for Whitty is like thumbing his nose to NYC's commercial sphere. The last three years there had been rough.
Whitty said, "I was being exploited to a very distressing degree considering the artist I was at the time, and well all of this stuff was happening on Broadway." A pause and laugh followed by "the movie, you know, was suddenly seeming sort of promising. I'd seen the final cut and it was wonderful. It's not just a baby but a pageant baby."
"A wide variety of people respond to it which pleases me to no end," Whitty added. "Because I write, I don't take on these projects to not make money, just as an artist. I want to appeal to as broad of a market as possible.
"You could say it's about a lesbian cat-lady who turns to a life of crime. That's true, but the fact that she is a lesbian just is. It's never even discussed in the movie."
"Can You Ever Forgive Me," is all based on "a true story - a memoir that I was hired to adapt."
"It's been a wonderful moment to be appreciated after three years of feeling very very unappreciated, in theater."
He jokingly added " I think the Lord said 'Jeff, I am going to get you out of theater put you in film.'"
"I found it impossible to make a living in the commercial theater because of the way that artists are treated nowadays. It was wonderful irony, this movie that I hadn't given up on. I don't give up on anything. But it was an empty spot in the garden, where I plant lots of things."
"The screenplay wasn't so much a collaboration but a tandem effort that turned to gold. I wrote the movie back in 2011 when I still lived in NYC and then Nicole Holofcener was going to direct it and did a rewrite on it that was terrific. I loved the rewrite. I believe in collaboration. It wasn't like we burned the midnight oil together, we are both all over in the movie ... fleshing out the character."
Getting Ready for the Awards with old friends
"My whole thing of 'who I am bringing' to various events has been great."
There are two events coming where Whitty can inhabit his status.
For the Academy luncheon, not open to the public, Bruce Vilanch will be Whitty's date. Whitty calls the writer a Hollywood legend. "He has been in Hollywood forever. Forever. I was a baby watching things that he was doing on TV. We have become friends and I thought what better person could I bring than Bruce?"
Brendon Kennon, a good friend and stylist he met in the early days in NYC, will dress Whitty and his date for the event.
A lot of joyful laughter followed with, "I am being a very subversive gay man and bringing a woman as my date. I am borrowing her from her husband."
He met Heidi Schrek in 1989, his Oscar date, who "on the front porch of the Sigma Nu house in Eugene, Ore. because I had just pledged Lambda Chi Alpha. I was a freshman sitting on the front porch drunk and alone and a guy and a girl burst out and this guy is hitting on this Tri Delta - newly minted Tri Delta," he said with a burst of laughter. "Tossing in wise cracks and then suddenly I don't know how it came up but we were discussing "The Bell Jar" by Sylvia Plath, discussing all these books, all of our favorite books which is a big boner killer if your'e the frat guy trying to hit on the cute Tri Delta." More laughter. "But I rescued her and we've been friends ever since."
He added rave reviews for Schrek's writing and acting and her Broadway successes.
His success has not been without a lot of rejection. He is hoping to do something with his brother George, who he says encouraged him to go straight to the big pond and be a little fish. Brother George was the one person he knew when he arrived in Manhattan on the bus in 1993.
"I took a Green Tortoise hippy bus across the country from Eugene to the George Washington Bridge in New York City. I was 21 with $2,000 and two suitcases and no connections except for George."
"It's been a real trip, the whole journey of everything."