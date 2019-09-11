COOS BAY — The 2019 A Sea of Quilts XXV Quilt Show, organized and presented by the Coos Sand ‘n Sea Quilters, will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon on the lower level.
The quilt show will feature a large variety of quilted items, free hourly demonstrations, a vendor mall, member's boutique and book nook. There will be prize drawings and a hospitality bar with coffee, tea and cookies. Attendees can vote for their favorite quilts Saturday so that award ribbons can be presented Sunday.
The guild welcomes the public to meet and view the many quilts of Jeanne Berger, the 2019 Quilt Show featured quilter. Berger is a longtime club member and avid quilter. She has been sewing since high school home economics and continued to sew for her home and family. He quilting started in the early 1980s when she took her first of many quilting classes from Kathy McClain and Nancy Foisy.
Berger said she “loves all techniques of quilting and also enjoys most any needle work, knit, crochet, embroidery.” Her quilts have been shown at the Coos Sand ‘n Sea Quilt Show, Smith River Grange, Reedsport Quilt show, Coos County Fair and the North Bend Medical Center.
She has helped make quilts and dignity bags that are donated to various charity events on behalf of the guild.
Meet her directly across from the show entry with her display of quilts and sign her guest book.
The 2019 "Shore Acres Breaker" raffle quilt, currently on display at Threads That Bind Quilt shop in Coos Bay will be on display and tickets are available at both locations. The drawing for the raffle quilt will be held at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. Winner need not be present to win.
The 2019 Raffle Quilt drawing will be held Sunday afternoon. Winner need not be present to win. The club is located at 3333 Walnut Ave. in Coos Bay. Admission will be $5, and free to those under 12.
Money raised by the show helps to fund the club's community service projects. Coos Sand ‘n Sea Quilters meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month (September to June) at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay. Doors open at 6:10 p.m. Various monthly programs are offered and new members are always welcome.
For more information, email csns@gmail.com, visit www.coosbayquiltguild.com and/or Facebook @coossand’nsea.