COOS BAY — Folk singer J.W. Teller is coming to town. Touring in support of his upcoming self-titled release, J.W. Teller will be playing 7 Devils Brewing on Monday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
Teller's gritty drawl intermingles with gentle guitar lines to build a bittersweet ache. His performance is enriched by poetic storytelling and punctuating harmonies, letting you know that there’s a fable to be told.
Primarily tracked live in Teller’s living room, his recording also features Isaac Callendar (The Callendars, Eleventh Street Incident) on fiddle, Ryan Scott (The Best Westerns) on Lap Steel guitar and accordion, Tom Wolverton (Three Chord Justice) on pedal steel guitar and dobro, production from bassist Britt Arnesen, and mixing and piano from Brian Hazard (Color Theory).