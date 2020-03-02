REEDSPORT — The Reedsport Centennial Committee is hosting a free wrap party to celebrate the conclusion of the city's Centennial Celebration. The committee invites the community to join them March 21 at the Umpqua Discovery Center between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The wrap party will feature a lunch of hot-dogs and chips, while supplies last. The Centennial Committee will also be available to share information about the Bronze Elk, the Centennial Legacy Piece, installed in Old Town. They will also be able to provide information on how to donate to the project and have a name put on the plaque that will be installed on the elk.
The Centennial Time Capsule will also be on display during the wrap party. The time capsule was built by students in Guy Marchione's shop class at Reedsport Community Charter School. The students will be attending the party to share their experience.
The committee will be accepting donations, during the event, to be put in the capsule. They will also be accepting last minute submissions for the Book of 100. The Book will be a collection of stories, history, pictures, and memories about life in Reedsport over the last century.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In