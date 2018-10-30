COOS BAY — South Coast Inventors next guest speaker will be Stephen Wilson, technical representative for Met One Instruments. Wilson will talk about the company's environmental monitoring including meteorological, particles, data-logging and software instruments. Company history and information on selling into the Chinese market will be shared. https://metone.com/
South Coast Inventors is a free to attend non-profit organization with the next monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Newmark Center, 2110 Newmark Ave., Room 207. For more information, visit southcoastinventors.org or call 541-366-1677.
South Coast Inventors group helps turn ideas into products, improve existing ones or helps people start a new business. Learn to navigate the complicated path of product development, patent search and application plus prototype construction. Everyone uses their expertise to solve problems. This help is ongoing and can continue in future meetings. All meetings attendees must sign a non-disclosure agreement to protect their ideas.