Live Culture Coast isn’t a single event, but a series of possibilities for every type of traveler. The 10-day celebration will offer a rich menu of 60-plus experiences hosted entirely by the makers, creators, and entrepreneurs of the Southern Oregon Coast. The events take place along trails and shores, and at farms, visitor centers, and businesses along the Southern Oregon Coast route that will begin in Reedsport and roll out to Brookings starting Oct. 18 and ending Oct. 27.
Forage for mushrooms with a farmer. Learn about fermentation, cask ales, and aromatic bitters. Ride a fat-tire bike on the beach at low tide. Hike with all five senses. Indulge in a lake-to-table meal. Live Culture Coast is hands-on, experiential, and designed to pique curiosity. Live Culture Coast gives participants a deeper travel experience—one that delivers a personal connection to people, places, and communities of the Southern Oregon Coast.
“The Southern Oregon Coast is an incredibly rich place, full of natural beauty and possibilities,” says Marcus Hinz, Executive Director of the Oregon Coast Visitors Association, a primary sponsor of Live Culture Coast. “There are four Wild and Scenic Rivers, the Wild Rivers Coast Food Trail, the Oregon Coast Trail, the new Whiskey Run Mountain Bike Trail, and countless natural places. And yet, because it’s a little farther afield, the Southern Oregon Coast is the least-visited area of the coast. Live Culture Coast gives people many reasons to go and totally unique ways to experience it.”
The arts—and giving people opportunities to experience and create art—is an important part of Live Culture Coast. Not only are the arts an expression of the human spirit, but arts and culture can have positive impacts on the tourist experience and contribute to economic vitality. Visitors to the Southern Oregon Coast spent $58.3 million on arts, culture, and recreation in 2018, up from $51.1 million in 2008, according to a statewide tourism report released in March.
“Art, fermentation, nature, science, and people all share a sense of energetic possibility. What happens when different people, ecosystems, microbes, ideas, and stories come together?” asks Peoples. “Live Culture Coast invites all people to come, to stay curious, and to find out.”