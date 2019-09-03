CHARLESTON — Images of Nature 2019 by artist Kimbery Wurster opening reception will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at the South Slough Reserve.
Images of Nature ’19 is a solo show by Kimberly Wurster will feature works created based on subjects on or near the Oregon coast. The area covered runs from Port Orford north to Winchester Bay and inland to Myrtle Point, with many pieces based on subjects found where she lives in Coquille. The show includes paintings in graphite, pastel and watercolor.
Relax in the beauty of the South Slough and enjoy some light refreshments while you visit with this talented local artist.