COOS BAY — Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus will present Home for Christmas, a choral holiday show to celebrate the season. Performers will include Gold Coast Chorus, Marshfield and North Bend High School choruses, Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus, Zephyr Quartet and more. Join Sea Breeze and their guests for an afternoon of joyful singing, Saturday, Dec. 7.
Home for Christmas will begin at 2 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay.
There will be refreshments and a silent auction. Admission by donation.
For more information, call Gail Elber at 541-808-1773 or Stacy Rose at 541-808-1002.