FLORENCE — Joy finds you when you least expect it during the Holly Jolly Follies as this year's performance "Finding Joy at Christmastime" implies. This season's beloved elf character, Sarge (Mike Smith) who's feeling a bit melancholy as he goes about his elf-duties at the North Pole meets the lovely Joy Merriweather (Polly Fleming). Their lives take an unplanned turn toward a storybook romance as this unexpected couple discover love and companionship. Sarge demonstrates to all the other elves that he's still quite capable of saving Christmas.
Get ready for goosebumps from ugly sweaters and warm fuzzies, from the adorable song and dance extravaganza.
The Follies’ poignant central theme was penned by local author, Rose Ellen Jacobson, and the show is directed by her daughter and C.R.O.W. artistic director, Melanie Heard. Local jazz diva Mary Beers directs music, and Genevieve Shahan steps into her many roles including assistant director extraordinaire.
The Follies is a true variety show with performers of all ages, this year’s production features many new and wonderful surprises, including memorable vocal solos and duos, live musicians, comedic interludes, small and a large group numbers. Of course, C.R.O.W.’s stellar Flight Dance Team will perform beautiful new dance choreography – including a Bob Fosse-inspired number complete with fedoras and tuxedo jackets, and an contemporary uplifting piece.
“There’s lots of romance, comedy, and moments that make you go 'aww!' in this year’s production," said Heard. Rumor has it that the "Tutu Dads" will also shake their tail feathers in a humorously choreographed piece that will satisfy your sweet tooth. Heard continued, “This is going to be the best Follies yet. Come support local arts and lose yourself in a really endearing story, just in time for the Holidays!”
The 2019 Holly Jolly Follies will be presented Dec. 6-8 with Friday and Saturday performances starting at 7 p.m, and Sunday's matinee performance beginning at 2 p.m. at the Florence Events Center. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Proceeds support scholarships for kids in the arts, and C.R.O.W.’s ongoing arts programming, including their exciting Spring 2020 production of "Mary Poppins." Tickets for "Finding Joy At Christmastime" can be purchased at the FEC Box office, by calling 541-997-1994, or online through www.crowkids.com.