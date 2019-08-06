EMPIRE — Tales of the Coos once more take the stage as the Dolphin Players present their annual Hollering Place Radio Show, featuring a blend of new and favorite material taken from Tribal stories and local history.
Opening Friday, Aug. 9 and playing Sunday, Aug. 11, Thursday and Friday, Aug. 15-16, and Sunday, Aug. 18, the Hollering Place Radio Show brings stories from Coos County to life. Celebrating the rich history of the area, the show is produced with the cooperation of the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians and includes traditional Tribal music, pictures, and stories, as well as tales of early European settlers.
Directed by Kevin Gowrylow, The Hollering Place Radio Show uses a radio format with live sound effects. Performance times are 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $10, $8 for seniors and students, and $5 for children under 12. The show on Thursday, Aug. 15th is pay what you can, when the ticket price is whatever fits your budget. The Dolphin Playhouse is at 580 Newmark Ave. in the Historic Empire District. Tickets will be available at the door, or for reservations, call 541-808-2611 or go to the website at thedolphinplayers.webs.com.