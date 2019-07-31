YACHATS — The 23rd annual Pathways to Transformation Holistic Health, Psychic and Crafts Fair happens Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 in Yachats. The hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, inside Yachats Commons, a charming, refurbished vintage elementary school at 441 N Highway 101. The event program is available on line at www.chucklingcherubs.com.
Pathways to Transformation is the largest and longest running event of its type on the Oregon Coast and is produced by Chuckling Cherubs Spiritual Ministry. This family friendly event offers something for everyone with 70 exhibitors from the Pacific Northwest. Attendees have a great opportunity to explore all kinds of interesting products and services: Biofield Tuning Sound Healing; Finesse Feng Shui; Kat's Creek Goat Milk Products; meet authors of books like 101 Past Life Clues and Teacher of Dreams; get an Aura Photo; purchase Clothing With Past Lives; listen to singing crystal bowls in the Crystal Vibrations Booth; create wire-wrapped jewelry and can make a special piece of jewelry on site from personal stones or crystals you bring; sample hand made chocolate goodies; learn about Animal Communication and more.
Presentations will educate and entertain throughout the weekend including experiential presentations: Treating Emotional Constipation with Biofield Tuning Sound Healing; The Energy Codes: The Power To Heal Yourself; Meeting With Spirit with One Minute Gallery Readings.
Special Presentations: The Omegas: What Are They Good For and Why Do We Need Them; Nature Speaks: Messages From The Consciousness Of Our World; Experiential Guided "Inner Revolution: Meditation; Journey Through The Self: Recognize Resource; Release, Reclaim, Reform Ayurvedics; Staying Sane In An Insane World While Being Spiritually Gifted, by Abby Black, Intuitive;The History, Mystery & Heritage of Tarot; Calming Ourselves With Infinity Breathing; Clear Chakra Blocks To Receiving & Double Your Income; and Redirecting Your Inner Compass.
Chuckling Cherubs Spiritual Ministry is committed to helping facilitate personal and planetary healing, awareness, spiritual growth and love and we are tending to our mission by producing this event. The opening circle for the exhibitors raises the energy level and states the intention for love, health and prosperity for all who enter. Many visitors comment about the positive energy they feel in the building during the weekend event.
The $3 weekend pass donation includes the 24 seminars and presentations, kids are welcome. The Spirit Cafe will offer quiche, salads and sweets. Gluten free and vegetarian selections will be available.
For more information, call 541-547-4664.