COOS BAY — Auditions for Dolphin Players' Holiday Radio Show will be held 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 at the Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay.
The show will feature live performances of vintage radio scripts, such as "The Battling Bickersons" and "Fibber McGee and Mollie." No memorization is required.
Performance dates will be Dec. 7-16.
For more information or to arrange for alternate audition times, contact Alice Carlson at 541-756-7290 or by email dolphinplayers@gmail.com.