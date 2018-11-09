Try 1 month for 99¢
2017 Hollering Place Radio Show cast

The 2017 cast left to right, readers are: Linda Villarreal, Ailya Rose, Alex Dresser, Kevin Thurkow, Jan Rice, Cheri Valentine, and Jeri Thurkow.

 Photo courtesy of Dolphin Playhouse

COOS BAY — Auditions for Dolphin Players' Holiday Radio Show will be held 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 at the Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 

The show will feature live performances of vintage radio scripts, such as "The Battling Bickersons" and "Fibber McGee and Mollie." No memorization is required.

Performance dates will be Dec. 7-16.

For more information or to arrange for alternate audition times, contact Alice Carlson at 541-756-7290 or by email dolphinplayers@gmail.com.

