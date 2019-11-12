PORT ORFORD — Holidays at the Historic Hughes House keeps getting better. Last year, a Holiday Tea. This year, luncheons created by Tasty Kate's, each day starting on Dec. 15 and continuing through Friday, Dec. 20. Guests are invited to eat in the Historic Hughes House decked out in holiday finery. Seating is limited and reservations are required. The Hughes House will be closed to the public. Luncheons will begin at 1 p.m. and cost $25 per person. Tours are included.
Proceeds support Port Orford Arts Council and Cape Blanco Heritage Society.
The Victorian Era Hughes House is located at Cape Blanco State Park, 91811 Cape Blanco Road, Port Orford. RSVP to 541-218-8684.