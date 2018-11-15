NORTH BEND — A Holiday Food Safety program by Stephanie Polizzi of Oregon State University’s Extension Family & Community Health program will be presented at noon Tuesday, Nov. 20 at North Bend Public Library.
Polizzi’s background includes multiple degrees in nutrition and public health, and she has worked with OSU’s Extension Service for eleven years.
“The holidays have the highest rates of food-borne illness which could be prevented with a few simple steps in food safety," she said.
This presentation is being provided by Oregon State University Extension Service in collaboration with North Bend Public Library.
For more information about these events and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or see our website at http://northbendoregon.us/library, or Oregon State University Extension Service at https://extension.oregonstate.edu.