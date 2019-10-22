COOS BAY — Coos History Museum's next First Tuesday Talks Lecture Series will feature guest speaker Nicole Malloy, chocolatier, and partner and pastry sous chef at Coastal Mist Fine Chocolates and Desserts in Bandon. The lecture program: "Chocolate!" will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the museum. Admission is free for Coos History Museum members, or $7 for non-members museum admission.
Malloy will share a look into the history of chocolate and its evolution into what people see and eat today, as well as a look into the process of chocolate production, from bean to the finished product sold at the store. Malloy has been working in the food industry for 16 years, with 12 of those years focused specifically on chocolate and pastry.
The museum exhibits and the museum store also will be open during the lecture until 7:30 p.m.