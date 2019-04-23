MYRTLE POINT — David Laird will introduce two showings of a movie, "Oregon’s Forest Giants: From Hill to Mill," about logging in the 1930s. The movie was narrated by his father, Murl Laird and it features footage of felling, loading and hauling old growth timber. One segment shows David Laird’s grandfather, Ivan Laird, climbing a tree to set a bull block. "Oregon’s Forest Giants: From Hill to Mill" was filmed in Coos County in about 1938 by Dr. Raymond James Bunch.
Screenings will be at 2 p.m and again at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, in the OSU Coos County Extension building located at 631 Alder St. in Myrtle Point. The audience for each showing will be limited to 85 people.
The public is invited to these free presentations, which will include audience participation. The programs are sponsored by Coquille Valley Genealogy Club.
Dr. Bunch, a Coquille dentist who attended grade school at Gravelford Academy, took his movie camera to Sitkum and Dora where LB&L Logging Company was working. Partners in LB&L were Ivan Laird, Julius Benham and Kenneth Laird.
The movie shows logging near Dead Horse Road and Lost Creek Road above Sitkum, splash dam activity in Dora and battery separator manufacturing in Coos Bay.
People shown in the movie include Elmer Strode, Parm Patrick, Ivan Laird, Harry Mast, Harold Shepard, Lendon Jenkins, Mitch Myers, Amy Davenport and Velma Krewson Gibeau.
For more information, call 541-572-2596 or 541-572-2182.