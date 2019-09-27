CORVALLIS — The Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries will offer a historic cemetery assessment and marker cleaning and repair workshop Saturday, Oct. 12. The free workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Corvallis IOOF Pioneer Cemetery, 434 NW Witham Hill Drive. It will address marker assessment, cleaning, leveling and repair. The workshop is free, but registration is required. Register online at the Oregon State Parks Store. https://store.oregonstateparks.org/index.cfm?do=v.dsp_item&itemId=162&eventId=167
Participants should bring their lunch, snacks, water to drink, a stool or folding chair to sit on, gloves to wear, a hat, sunscreen, appropriate clothing as this is a hands on workshop, comfortable shoes, a pen and note pad and camera if they want to take photos during the workshop. The workshop will take place rain or shine.
The workshop is presented by Dave Pinyerd and Bernadette Niederer of Historic Preservation Northwest. The cemetery is providing the site and a portion of the materials.
The Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries is part of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. State law established the seven-member commission to maintain a listing of all historic cemeteries and gravesites in Oregon; promote public education on the significance of historic cemeteries; and help obtain financial and technical assistance for restoring, improving and maintaining their appearances. To learn about the workshop or to get more information on historic cemeteries visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.