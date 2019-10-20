COOS BAY — Join Coast Range Forest Watch for their seventh annual Mushroom Hike in the Elliott State Forest. A group rangers will meet at the old Allegany Country Store, located at 10592 Coos River Highway 241 before carpooling up to the stand of Old Growth. The group will leave at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 9, and hike with local mycologists exploring and discovering what kind of environment is required to find these delicious fungi.
A limited number of folks will be accommodated so reserving your space is required. There will be no facilities at the destination and the group is not expected to return until 3 p.m. Email coastrangeforestwatch@gmail.com to register.
Find out more about Coast Range Forest Watch at http://coastrangeforestwatch.org.