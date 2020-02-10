REEDSPORT — State Highway 38, near milepost 6.8, was closed briefly Sunday evening after a rockslide scattered debris across the road.
The incident occurred around 6:23 p.m. about seven miles east of the Highway 38 intersection with U.S. Highway 101.
According to Gary Warner, public information officer for the Oregon Department of Transportation, one large rock hit the highway and broke into sharp smaller rocks. The debris caused flat tires and minor damage to about six vehicles.
Highway 38 was closed in both directions for about 20 minutes while ODOT crews cleared the road. Both directions of traffic were opened around 6:43 p.m.
"This section of highway has been prone to small slides in the past," said Warner. "ODOT geologists are at the scene (Monday) to check on the stability of the hillside."