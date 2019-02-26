NORTH BEND — The winter production by North Bend High School's Hesperian Players will feature the classic "Peter Pan," by Frederick Gaines. All grades are represented and that includes some new faces according the program director Marcia Marchant. Student director Miranda Seldon helps organize 24 students and 7 production assistants. Marchant said there was no music with this production so student Josh Brown stepped up and wrote songs for the show.
Peter Pan opens at 7 p.m. Friday, March 1 in the North Bend High School multipurpose room, 2323 Pacific Ave. The show will play at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 1-2 and March 8-9, and at 2 p.m. March 3 and March 10.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and children 5 and younger get in free.