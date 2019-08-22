{{featured_button_text}}
Suzy Gibbs

Suzy Gibbs at Jennie's Shoes invites you to take photos, or a selfie if you can.

COOS BAY — Everyone is invited to help themselves to the Blackberry Arts Festival cut-out to take some fun photos or a selfie, if you can do it, and post it to #imallberrygood. 

The cut-out will be located at or near Jennie's Shoes, 262 Central Ave., during regular business hours on Saturday. Find the selfie 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

Either before or after your photo head over to the Elks lodge, directly across from Jennie's for breakfast. The lodge will offer breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday of the Blackberry Arts Festival. Ham, scrambled eggs and a waffle will be available for $5. Have questions? Call the lodge at 541-266-7320.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags