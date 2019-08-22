COOS BAY — Everyone is invited to help themselves to the Blackberry Arts Festival cut-out to take some fun photos or a selfie, if you can do it, and post it to #imallberrygood.
The cut-out will be located at or near Jennie's Shoes, 262 Central Ave., during regular business hours on Saturday. Find the selfie 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
Either before or after your photo head over to the Elks lodge, directly across from Jennie's for breakfast. The lodge will offer breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday of the Blackberry Arts Festival. Ham, scrambled eggs and a waffle will be available for $5. Have questions? Call the lodge at 541-266-7320.