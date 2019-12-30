{{featured_button_text}}

COOS BAY — One way the Salvation Army helps low income and senior citizens is by providing fire wood. Volunteers are needed to help split wood; bring your gloves and wood splitting equipment to the church 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday through Friday all through January. 

The Salvation Army church is located at 1155 Flanagan Ave. off South Schoneman Road in Empire; turn south at the intersection near Tom & Gig's and 7-11.

For more information, call the church at 541-888-5202.

