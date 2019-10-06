HORSFALL BEACH — Help remove Scotch broom from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at Sandtracks picnic area near Horsfall Beach. This will help the Oregon Dunes restoration collaborative effort remove Scotch broom from the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area.
Bring shovels or spades, loppers, tree saws, gloves and drinking water. Sturdy closed-toe shoes, long pants and a hat are recommended. A limited number of tools are available to borrow. Day use fee is waived for volunteers.
Directions: From North Bend, take U.S. Highway 101 north, go across the McCullough Bridge and turn west on Transpacific Highway, go about 1 mile and turn right onto Horsfall Road, in about 1 mile Sandtracks picnic area will be on the left.
For more information, go to SaveOregonDunes.org/events.