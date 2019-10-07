NORTH BEND — Hearts & Hands Artisan & Crafters Guild will open their Holiday Store at Pony Village Mall at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Many unique handmade items will be available at the store located next to Sears through Monday, Dec. 23, during regular mall hours — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. The store will be open one last day Saturday, Dec. 28.
The guild's members, more than 20, create many fun festive gift items as a home business or a supplemental income from their creative efforts. Items they will offer also include baked goods and other delightful goodies.
You have free articles remaining.
For information about the guild, find them on Facebook or contact Teresa Harkema at quailruncreations@gmail.com or at 541-294-1001.