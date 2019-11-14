NORTH BEND — Andy Charles will present “The Material Culture of the Southern Plateau Indians,” a program featuring the items he has created using traditional techniques of the Native Americans indigenous to the Southern Plateau. The program will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at North Bend Public Library.
Charles often displays his work at the North Bend Library. During his presentation people will have the chance to examine his craftsmanship.