PORT ORFORD — Impressionist painter Elaine Roemen, will be showing her new work at the Hawthorne Gallery with an opening reception from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
Roemen has been a significant part of the local art scene since moving to Port Orford in 2002, with works in Bandon's Second Street Gallery and at Triangle Square in Port Orford, where Roemen and Karen Auborn shared their gallery.
“I am excited to have this opportunity to share my most recent work at the Hawthorne Gallery,” Roemen said, “Creating art has always served to enrich my life.”
Much of Roemen's inspiration comes from nature and local scenery, as seen in her landscapes and horses of the area. She has also painted a series of Byzantine icons on rusted metal that hang in a church in Belvedere, Calif. Roemen has a Bachelor's of Fine Arts from New York University and a Master's in Art Therapy from Pratt Institute.