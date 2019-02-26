COOS BAY — Parents, grandparents, teachers, counselors and coaches are especially encouraged to participate in the next Oregon Humanities Conversation Project evening hosted by the Coos History Museum 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the museum. This event is offered at no charge.
Led by professional facilitators Veronika Nunez and Kyrie Kellett, the group will consider together the ways in which conscious and unconscious biases may color people's expectations for, and interactions with, their own and others’ children. Kellett serves as the founding principal at Mason Bee Interpretive Planning in Portland. Nunez works as an Oregon Museum of Science and Industry educator and lives in Portland.
The Conversation Project is a continuing opportunity for Oregonians to come together to talk – across differences, beliefs and backgrounds – about important issues and ideas. The Coos History Museum has been a continuing sponsor of such gatherings for the past several years, with additional conversations on a variety of topics planned for the remainder of 2019.
For more information, contact Museum Education Coordinator Amy Pollicino at education@cooshistory.org.