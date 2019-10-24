COQUILLE — CREATE Youth Center and various other organizations will offer a Haunted Basement for some Halloween fright. The Haunted Basement can be found at the old Barrow's Building located next to Denny's at 74 E First St. in Coquille. There will be stairs and it's not recommended for kids younger than 10. There will be a designated play area for youngsters so that parents can visit the Haunted Basement.
One of the spookiest experiences offered in Coos County can be had for $5. Proceeds from the event will go to the CREATE Youth Center and the other organizations that made this community event possible.
The Haunted Basement will be open 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, Wednesday, Oct. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 31. Sunday, Oct. 27, the hours will be 5-7 p.m. and perhaps a little less spooky.
Dr. Nancy Keller warns that if you don't survive the experience, your body will be added to the collection.