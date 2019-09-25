Coming up this weekend, the Myrtle Point Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 41st annual Harvest Festival in downtown Myrtle Point.
According to Barbara Carter, president of the Myrtle Point Chamber of Commerce, there will be around 45 vendors. This also will be the 30th annual Show and Shine car show.
“We don’t preregister the cars, so how many show up depends on how good the weather is,” Carter said.
Registration for the Cars is from 8-11 a.m. Awards for the cars is at 3 p.m., and then at 5 p.m. the cars in the Show and Shine cruise around downtown.
Carter has been working with organizing the vendors for the festival for the past four years, and before that she participated in the book sale that the library has each year.
“We have a book sale that goes on during the festival at the library, it’s a dollar a bag and it’s as big a bag as you can drag from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Carter said.
Carter said that the best time to head down to the festival is around noon.
“I refer to it as the humming time of the festival… All the cars are parked, and it’s just people going in. It just kind of hums along,” Crater said.
The Harvest festival is an annual party that Myrtle point has to say goodbye to summer, and hello to fall.
“It’s a really fun event. It’s the last festival of the season, and I think it’s all just kind of fun,” Carter said.