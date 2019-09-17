MYRTLE POINT — Don't miss the live music and dancing, Friends of the Myrtle Point Library Foundation Book Sale, the car Show & Shine and Cruise, Firemen's Steak Feed fundraiser, and more at the 41st annual old-fashioned Harvest Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, in downtown Myrtle Point.
You have free articles remaining.
The Harvest Festival will feature local produce, food products, arts and crafts, and all the best the area has to offer. The event was originally organized to promote the products of area fruit/vegetable growers and celebrate the end of another bountiful season.
The festival is sponsored by the Myrtle Point Chamber of Commerce and held annually on the fourth Saturday of September in downtown Myrtle Point.
The Harvest Festival attracts thousands of visitors who spend the day strolling up and down the streets enjoying arts, crafts, and great food from vendors and admiring hundreds of classic cars entered in the Show & Shine event.
At dusk these beautifully restored automobiles rev their motors and cruise the main streets of town. With speakers set up on street corners, the event is broadcast live by the local radio station as 50's and 60's music sets the mood for this magical end-of-summer evening.
Questions about the Harvest Festival can be directed to the Myrtle Point Chamber of Commerce at (541) 572-5200.