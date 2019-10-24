BANDON — Join the Hanneke Cassel Band for an evening of Scottish-American fiddle music at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, in Bandon City Park.
Effervescent and engaging, Port Orford native Hanneke Cassel’s fiddle music fuses influences from the Isle of Skye and Cape Breton with Americana grooves and musical innovations. She has performed and traveled across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Her music is a blend of the contemporary and traditional, described by the Boston Globe as “exuberant and rhythmic, somehow wild and innocent, delivered with captivating melodic clarity and an irresistible playfulness.”
The Hanneke Cassel Band features Mike Block on cello and vocals and Keith Murphy on guitar and vocals.
Block is a pioneering multi-style cellist, singer, composer, and educator. Hailed by Yo-Yo Ma as the "ideal musician of the 21st-Century," Block is part of the Grammy award-winning Silk Road Ensemble, a graduate of the Juilliard School, and an associate professor at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.
Newfoundland-born guitarist Murphy, from an early age began absorbing his native musical languages – folksongs, ballads and dance music. A proficient multi-instrumentalist, he has long applied considerable energy to the rhythmic side of music, becoming a valued band member and highly sought-after sideman on guitar, mandolin and foot percussion.
Together, the Hanneke Cassel Band creates a cutting-edge acoustic sound that retains the integrity and spirit of the Scottish tradition. Advance tickets are $20 each and available at Wild Rivers Land Trust in Port Orford, Bandon Mercantile and online at https://hannekesprague.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets will be $22 at the door.