MYRTLE POINT — The ever popular Handmade Holidays workshop, put on by the Coos County Master Food Preservers, will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in Myrtle Point. Crafts, holiday décor ideas and handmade gift ideas will be demonstrated, as well as food gift ideas and creative ways to package them. A make-and-take craft is planned, so each participant will go home with a delightful gift item.
The class will be held at the OSU Extension Service, 631 Alder Street, in Myrtle Point. Cost is $15, which includes an extensive packet of ideas and recipes, and snacks and dessert treats will be served. Space is limited, so early registration is highly recommended and can be done by calling 541-572-5263, ext. 25292.