COQUILLE — The Coos County Radio Club will demonstrate making radio contact with faraway places to hone their skills in providing emergency communication using only batteries or solar power. This event will be held at Sturdivant Park in Coquille and is open to the public 11 a.m. until dusk Saturday, June 22. Everyone is welcome to come and watch radio operators use Morse code, short wave and various digital and voice modes, or participate — children (with parents) can be "hams" joining the festivities to call and receive messages.
It will be a day of learning and fun, organizers said.
More than 35,000 hams are competing informally throughout the U.S. and Canada. Ham radio functions completely independent of the internet or cell phone infrastructure, can interface with tablets or smartphones and can be setup almost anywhere in minutes. That’s the beauty of amateur radio during a communication outage.
“Hams can literally throw a wire in a tree for an antenna, connect it to a battery-powered transmitter and communicate halfway around the word,” said David Isgur, communications manager for the American Radio Relay League, the national association for Amateur Radio.