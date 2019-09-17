NORTH BEND — Team for Family and Friends will hold their 11th annual Relay for Life Halloween Bunco fundraiser with proceeds going to benefit the American Cancer Society. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church parish center, 2250 16th St. in North Bend. Start time is approximately 11:45 a.m. Additionally for every 2 cans or packages of non-perishable food donate for local food share you will get an extra door prize ticket.
This fun filled Halloween Bunco fundraiser, features food, fun, cash prizes, door prizes, and a silent auction and fun filled grab bags. There will be independent consultants and vendors, so a great time to think about Christmas gift giving.
Lunch will be served at The Yummy Mummy Potato Bar, snacks and drinks included! Limited seating tickets $25. Call or text for tickets or for information to Judy at 541-404-5454, Jenny at 541-297-6800, or Tammy at 541-260-2273.
Remember that we are all Relay-ted in this fight against cancer, support American Cancer Society.