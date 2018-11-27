NORTH BEND — Holy Redeemer Catholic Church is hosting a guest speaker Monday, Dec. 17. All are invited to this free presentation by a special speaker, Dina Hale.
Dina Marie Hale is an adult convert to Catholicism. She was raised in the Lutheran Church but from high school to post college attended no church and was living a secular life. Then on Easter Vigil 1999 at Sacred Heart Parish in Tillamook. Dina Marie was welcomed fully into the Roman Catholic Church. In 2000 she began working for Catholic Radio KBVM – now Mater Dei Radio where she worked as a morning show host and program director until the spring of 2018.
Today Dina Marie is starting her own ministry with the mission of using her gifts of public speaking and communications to enrich the lives of others by fostering a deeper desire to know, love and serve Jesus Christ. As a messenger of the Gospel she collaborates on meaningful projects that inform, inspire and ignite the hearts and minds of others leading them to seek truth and beauty in God.
There will be refreshments served at 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall with program starting at 6:30 p.m. in the church.