COOS BAY — There are many well-known people in South Coast history, but sometimes there are people who have done important things, but are not famous. At the First Tuesday Talk, Dec. 4, you will learn about several local geographic places and the forgotten people behind the place names. Steve Greif will present a slideshow entitled "Underrated: Forgotten Historical Citizens from Coos County," using images from the museum's collection.
Greif is a retired history teacher and coach from North Bend. He has written several history books as well as a two-volume U.S. History texts for students and has taught Southwestern Oregon Community College community education classes on local history at the museum for the past four winters. Greif serves as a volunteer, researcher, and board member of the Coos History Museum.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the museum store and exhibits, including the new exhibit "Vet Ink" and will be open before and after the presentation. The lecture will begin at 6:30 p.m., lasting about 45 minutes followed by questions from the audience. Greif’s presentation is the final event in the 2018 series of First Tuesday Talks. The Coos History Museum exhibits and the museum store will be open from 6-8:30 p.m. The event is free to museum members, $7 for non-member adults, $3 for non-member children under 18.
The First Tuesday Talk Lecture Series is sponsored by the Al Peirce Co., with additional support from The Mill Casino-Hotel.