Learning about science careers (copy)

JAN 30, 2016 — Officer Charles Hill, of the Coquille Police Department, helps Macey Lilienthal, 5, dust for fingerprints at a station on police forensics at the second annual "Girls Rock" event at Sunset Middle School. The event, presented by Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area, introduced girls to careers and skills in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics and connected them with local women within those fields.

 Amanda Loman, The World

COOS BAY — An afternoon fun learning with activities, presentations, food and prizes is planned for girls at the Girls Rock STEM Event. Its free for girls in grades 3 through 8 who are interested in learning from professionals in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers. Parents are encouraged to participate and learn alongside their girls.

A special presentation will be given by Dr. Denesa Lockwood, a graduate of Marshfield High School. Dr. Lockwood will be bringing real brains for everyone to see and experience. Her research at OHSU in the Department of Behavioral Neuroscience focus' on neural plasticity, alcohol abuse, laser microdissection, neuroimaging, psychopharmacology, molecular biology.

Girls Rock will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon located at 3333 Walnut in Coos Bay.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags