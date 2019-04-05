COOS BAY — An afternoon fun learning with activities, presentations, food and prizes is planned for girls at the Girls Rock STEM Event. Its free for girls in grades 3 through 8 who are interested in learning from professionals in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers. Parents are encouraged to participate and learn alongside their girls.
A special presentation will be given by Dr. Denesa Lockwood, a graduate of Marshfield High School. Dr. Lockwood will be bringing real brains for everyone to see and experience. Her research at OHSU in the Department of Behavioral Neuroscience focus' on neural plasticity, alcohol abuse, laser microdissection, neuroimaging, psychopharmacology, molecular biology.
Girls Rock will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon located at 3333 Walnut in Coos Bay.