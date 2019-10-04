COOS BAY — The popular "A Little Lunch Music" series returns to Coos Bay Public Library, 535 Anderson Ave. In celebration of Oregon Days of Culture, live music will be performed from noon-1:30 p.m. in the Myrtlewood Room beginning Monday, Oct. 7, through Friday, Oct. 11.
Attendees are invited to bring their own lunch or purchase a modestly priced bowl of soup plus bread provided by Black Market Gourmet to help support the library foundation.
The series kicks off Monday with The Little Match Girls (Stacy Rose and Gail Elber) featuring lively Celtic music on a variety or unique instruments including hammered dulcimer, flute, pennywhistle, mandolin, bouzouki.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Fred Corbett will bring his six-string bass guitar and Dale Inskeep will bring his mandolin for Jazz ... and So Much More!
Sea shanties and more Celtic music with The Doodad Shanty Boys will be the highlight on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Guitar virtuoso Allen Giardinelli’s unique stylings of gypsy jazz, delta blues and Americana will featured on Thursday, Oct. 10.
The eclectic stylings of Caught Red Handed (Kenny Croes, Mike Dado and Bob Shaffar) including Americana, bluegrass, country, folk and maybe a touch of oldtime rock 'n' roll will wrap up this year’s event on Friday, Oct. 11.
This free public event is sponsored by the Coos Bay Public Library Foundation and the Friends of Coos Bay Public Library.
For more information, call the library at 541-269-1101 or visit onlline at http://coosbaylibrary.org.