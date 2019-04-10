Eugene artist Geoffrey McCormack's solo exhibition "Learning to Walk in My Own Shadow" will take place in the museum’s second floor Mabel Hansen Gallery. McCormack is the juror of this year’s Expressions West western states art competition and his exhibition is timed to coincide with it with the opening reception also taking place 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 19.
Juror Geoffrey McCormack attended Cabrillo College and San Jose State University earning a Master’s Degree in Art with emphasis on sculpture. Following graduation, McCormack taught visual art at Cabrillo College for 12 years. After 30 years as a sculptor and illustrator, he turned his attention to watercolor painting in 2007.
“I'm a studio painter influenced by trompe l'oeil, abstraction and photo realism. Although I don't adhere to all the cannons of either school, I feel at home with their ideals. My paintings hover somewhere between illusion and realism. They are about creating both ephemeral space and material presence.”
A few of Geoffrey’s recent achievements include: Best of Show at the National Watercolor Society’s 89th Annual Exhibition and Best of Show in both spring and fall exhibitions of the Oregon Watercolor Society. In 2018, the California Watercolor Association honored him with their Gold Award and Master CWA status. He has exhibited in China, Belgium, Italy and Greece.
McCormack will be conducting a walk-through tour of Expressions West starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 28. The walk-through will be followed by a tour/talk about “Learning to Walk in My Own Shadow,” his art exhibition that will be featured in the Mabel Hanson Gallery on the second floor of the museum. This special program and event is free to the public.