The future of the community pool in North Bend will likely be decided by voters in 2021.
During a work session Monday, City Administrator David Milliron discussed the pool, telling the council the city could not afford to continue to lose money operating the facility.
“What is very, very apparent when talking to folks is the value of the pool,” Milliron said. “It has served North Bend for 63 years. This is a pool that is open year-round.”
Milliron said in normal times, between 250 and 300 people use the pool every day. But it is losing money.
In 2020, the pool accounted for 5 percent of general fund expenditures in the budget. That trailed only the police and fire departments in city funding. In dollars, $485,945 was budgeted for the pool, more than public works, parks and administration.
While that was higher than most years due to maintenance planned in 2020, the pool has been losing hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. And the deficit seems to be increasing almost every year.
“If you’re household budget operated this way, you’d be bankrupt,” Milliron said. “But that’s not what occurs. We have to have a balanced budget.”
The yearly losses are due to the daily operation, with most of the money for employees. What really troubles Milliron is there is an extensive list of repairs needed to keep the pool operating properly.
The filtration at the pool is also 63 years old and needs replaced, a boiler is 35 years old, the air handling system needs upgraded, the hot-water heater can’t keep up with demand for showers, there are code compliance issues. In all, the expenses would cost more than $1 million, money the city does not have.
“You can only kick the can down the road so far,” Milliron said. “You can only defer maintenance so much. You have a pool that’s 63 years old and you have a 63-year-old filtration system. If we want to operate the pool today, there are some immediate code compliance upgrades we’d have to make.”
While that sounds bad, Milliron said there are opportunities for the council to consider. He offered these options:
• Use bond money to make the repairs;
• Look for grants;
• Ask for estate planning and corporate giving; and
• Ask the voters to approve a tax levy to fund operations.
“Generally, when you get to maintenance and operations, there are not grants, and you can’t bond maintenance and operations,” Milliron said. “One option is there are parks and recreation levies that are possible. It’s a way to say to the voters, if this pool and parks are important to you, look at a levy so we can cover our costs.”
He said if the council wanted to go to voters, there were two options. One would be a regional taxing district, which would also help fund other pools in the county. But Milliron said talking to other city managers, he felt that would be very hard to sell. The second option is a levy for North Bend residents.
Another option is a public-private partnership, such as the one that exists in Coos Bay. At the Mingus Park Pool, the city of Coos Bay pays for electricity and maintenance while a private company runs the day-to-day operations. That costs Coos Bay more than $100,000 a year.
While that is possible, Milliron said no private entity would be willing to participate until the deferred maintenance is complete.
The final option is simply to close the pool permanently.
“It’s not something that comes lightly, but it is an option,” Milliron said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pool is currently closed and will likely remain closed until at least the middle of 2021.
“Do I want to put several of those items together to open up that pool,” Councilor Pat Goll asked. “Yes, but it’s not going to open that pool in the next month.”
While the pool was the main topic Monday, Milliron said there were other needs in North Bend.
“If you’re looking at revenue versus expenses, the pool, the parks and the community center don’t support themselves and never have,” Councilman Bill Richardson said. “Then you have to look at your infrastructure and what’s best for the community.”
Councilor Susanna Noordhoff said COVID might be a blessing in disguise for the pool.
“If there’s all this deferred maintenance, this is a good time to take care of it,” she said.
Dr. Eric Gleason said the city must find a way to bring in more revenue if the pool is to remain open. He even asked about raising rates.
“We need to raise the revenue of the pool before we even consider reopening the pool,” Gleason said. “At a certain point, we’re either willing to pay to keep things or not.”
Noordhoff said she would support a campaign to ask the community to voluntarily help out.
“I think it would be a good time to start a capital campaign,” she said. “If it doesn’t bring in millions, it will bring in something. We’ve got people’s attention right now. It might be a good time to go to a capital project to try to bring in outside funding before we go to a vote.”
Mayor Jessica Engelke said her concern was the long-term viability.
“I’m nervous about that without having a clear plan of how we could continue operating,” she said. “We could take all this money to fix all these things, but without a long-term plan.”
Richardson said he was in favor of letting the voters decide.
“Put it on the election next year,” he said. “If it floats, it floats. If not, shut it down.”
Engelke told the council she was planning to have a retreat for the council in January and said they could come up with a concrete plan then. She asked Milliron to come up with specific plans for the council regarding what a bond package or tax levy would look like and what it would do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In