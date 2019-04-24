CHARLESTON — Watch for funky and fishy things, pedestrian flashers, Humahumanukanuka, Wild Women of Charleston and some other surprises happening when the Charleston Merchants Association holds a celebration honoring the Dedication of the Islands and the new crosswalk in Charleston. There will be an official parade and visitors can check out the various merchants for the other part of the celebration, which is customer appreciation day Saturday, May 11.
The schedule indicates participating merchants will have featured specials and visitors can pick up their free Saturday pass to the Charleston Marine Life Center. The regular hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Everyone is invited to participate in the first-ever Funky Fishy Flim-Flam Parade. Win prizes for costumes, dance and enthusiasm. Activities start around 12:30 p.m. with the parade line up and will continue until around 5.
Other festivities will include learning to do the Charleston dance; hula with Huaplii Ukulele group; and an old time sing-along with the Charleston Sweetie Pies, plus getting into the official Charleston dance contest.
It's going to be fun time for the whole family, organizers promise. There will be a kids crab cake walk, face painting, a petting zoo and more. People are encouraged to dress their dog, duck, pony, fish or significant other for the parade. Line up will start at 12:30 p.m. at Charleston Church parking lot where attendees will get their Charleston dance instructions. The parade will start at 1. The procession will make its way down to the Dedication of Islands and crosswalk. The festivities will include free leis, refreshments, merchant coupons and prizes.
At 1:30 p.m. march on down to the sound of ukuleles at Oyster Cove Square. At 2:30 sing along with the Charleston Sweetie Pies and get into the Charleston dance contest.
For more information, call Wild Woman of Charleston Mel Campbell at 541-888-4875.