A Coos Bay high school student and his family were forced to suddenly uproot their lives due to a medical emergency last weekend.
The community is now rallying around Tiernan McCoy, a 16-year-old Marshfield High School student, and his family, while he is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit in Portland, Oregon.
The young community member has been undergoing a series of emergency surgeries after he suffered a neck injury during a wrestling tournament over the weekend of April 22.
With a long road ahead, friends, co-workers and fellow community members, have started a Go Fund Me to support the family through the medical process. The family will likely have to transfer back and forth for several months between Coos Bay and Portland. Both of Tiernan's parents work in the public-service sector in Coos County, and have limited funds for travel and other expenses.
Financial contributions are sought to help lessen the burden of medical premiums and for the family to be able to stay close to Tiernan while he remains in Portland for treatment and rehabilitation for his injuries.
“He needs his mom by his side,” said his mom Sonia Novak, who expressed she would stay in her car if it meant her son wouldn’t have to stay for long periods in the hospital alone.
Novak said she was looking forward to getting out in the sunshine as soon as she can with her son Tiernan. She said her son’s wrestling buddies have nicknamed him sunshine because of his friendly and outgoing demeanor.
"He has the most optimistic spirit of anyone I have ever known and he’s shining right now even in the midst of this nightmare he’s living through," Novak said.
Tiernan's family said he is very active. He enjoys surfing and hiking and running. He won a 200-meter sprint in Junior Varsity track the week before his injury.
The family said they are appreciative of the support of the Coos County community.
