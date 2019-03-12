COOS BAY — Coos Art Museum will be hosting its second Spring Breakfast Fundraiser to benefit youth education programs.
The breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2 at the museum. The event is not ticketed but is set-up to take donations. Ten table captains for the museum will assist in making arrangements to attend. The breakfast will be catered by Darrell’s Devils Food, Coos Bay’s newest artisan bakery, and will include a brief presentation on the museum’s educational programs. Among the many projects supported by this benefit are: Art Cart in the Park, CAM Community Days and Sunset Middle School art programs.
Art Cart in the Park serves a large portion of our community by bringing no-cost art programs to families at the free lunch locations during summer break. The program keeps kids active in learning and doing while school is out of session by providing guided lessons that focuses on art and science themes.
CAM Community Days is a family friendly program of monthly arts and cultural, interactive, activities at the museum. The program runs throughout the year on the third Saturday of each month. CAM Community Days includes demonstrations, art stations, and self-guided experiences for all. Admission is free to these days, especially for young working families who may not otherwise have such low cost art opportunities to share together.
The museum is wrapping up its 5-year Studio-to-School project at Sunset Middle School and the education fund helps provide art materials and a transition as the school develops its own art curriculum.
Contributions both large and small are welcome toward the support the museum’s Youth Art Education Fund. For more information on the Spring Breakfast Fundraiser, contact the museum at 541-267-3901.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies the historic 1936 Art Deco US Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission: $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors, free to museum members.