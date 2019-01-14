COOS BAY — The Film Noir series at Coos Bay Public Library continues at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20th with Fritz Lang’s 1936 “Fury” as this month’s feature.
Joe Wilson (Spencer Tracy) is an innocent man wrongly accused of a horrible crime while on his way to meet his fiancée, Katherine Grant (Sylvia Sidney). Held at a local jail, Joe is confronted by a frenzied mob and presumed dead after a massive fire. When his attackers aren't brought to justice, Joe, who narrowly escaped the blaze, resurfaces, intent on revenge. Katherine tries to dissuade him from carrying out his vengeful plan, but Joe's anger isn't easily dampened.
The Film Noir series is held on the third Sunday of the month. Everyone is welcome at this free program sponsored by The Friends of Coos Bay Public Library. The Library is located at 525 Anderson Ave. Call 541-269-1101 or visit coosbaylibrary.org for further information about this program.